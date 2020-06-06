NHRC seeks SC intervention on migrant crisis, lists 10 measures

To ensure medical facilities, the short-term suggestions included regular health check-ups along with food and water during and after their journey.

In a sou moto petition filed in the Supreme Court on Friday, the National Human Rights Commission(NHRC) presented 10 short term measures to mitigate the suffering faced by stranded migrants and sought the court’s intervention in the matter.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, however, is yet to issue any order to this effect. NHRC’s plea was among the 14 applications for intervention taken up by the court. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the Centre has supported NHRC’s intervention than the others.

Laying stress on quarantine and relief measures, the human rights body recommended collection of data of migrants at the point of departure and arrival. It also demanded a journey allowance to be paid as mandated under the Inter-State Migrant Workmen Act, 1979. NHRC further recommended menstrual hygiene kit to be provided to each migrant woman and adolescent girl who are travelling. In addition, it sought shelter homes to accommodate special needs of lactating mothers, pregnant women, children and elderly.

In a bid to provide employment opportunities to the returnees, NHRC also suggested skill mapping of labour. To ensure medical facilities, the short-term suggestions included regular health check-ups along with food and water during and after their journey. It also asked that a helpdesk or helpline be set up to support migrant and destitute workers receive compensation, avoid delay in Shramik Special trains, and create a fund to disburse fixed compensation to migrants returning home.