Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / NIA arrests 17 SDPI and PFI activists in Bengaluru riots case

NIA arrests 17 SDPI and PFI activists in Bengaluru riots case

NIA said that the investigation so far had revealed that the SDPI leaders including Md Sharieff, president, Bengaluru District, Imran Ahmed, president KG Halli Ward along with other senior leaders like Rubah Waqas, Shabbar Khan and Shaik Ajmal had conducted meetings at Thanissandra and KG Halli wards on the evening of August 11.

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 21:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NIA in the release also said that investigation had revealed the use of social media channels like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to spread terror among people and mobilise them. (HT PHOTO.)

The National Investigative Agency which is looking into the riots which happened in Bengaluru on August 11, 2020 following a Facebook post by the nephew of a Congress MLA on Monday said that it had arrested 17 SDPI and PFI activists for their involvement in the riots.

In a press release, NIA said that the investigation so far had revealed that the SDPI leaders including Md Sharieff, president, Bengaluru District, Imran Ahmed, president KG Halli Ward along with other senior leaders like Rubah Waqas, Shabbar Khan and Shaik Ajmal had conducted meetings at Thanissandra and KG Halli wards on the evening of August 11.

The release said that the leaders had therein conspired, mobilised and led the crowd gathered at KG Halli police station to attack police personnel, causing huge damage to public and police station vehicles. It also named others including Abbas, SDPI president of Nagawara ward and his associates Azil Pasha, Irfan Khan and Akbar Khan of mobilising large crowds.

NIA in the release also said that investigation had revealed the use of social media channels like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to spread terror among people and mobilise them. In the case so far, 187 accused have been arrested and further investigations are on.

The riots were caused after community members took offence to an alleged derogatory post on their prophet by Naveen the nephew of Congress MLA from Pulikeshinagar, Akhanda Srinivas Murthy. Three people were killed in the subsequent attempt to stem the riots and bring about peace. On September 11, the Yediyurappa government handed over the investigation into the riots to NIA.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
by Faisal Malik & Sagar Pillai
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
by Anisha Dutta
Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday
by HT Correspondent
Modi to release next tranche of PM-Kisan, chat with farmers virtually on Christmas
by Zia Haq

latest news

NIA arrests 17 SDPI and PFI activists in Bengaluru riots case
by HT Correspondent
BCCI AGM set to approve 10-team IPL but only from 2022 edition
by Press Trust of India
‘Centre should make clear announcement regarding free Covid-19 vaccine to all’: Gehlot
by Sachin Saini
Christmas 2020: Spruce up your homes with these simple hacks
by Srinidhi Gopalakrishnan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.