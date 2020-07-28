Sections
Home / India News / NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case

NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case

The NIA said Hany Babu Musaliyarveettil Tharayil was propagating Naxal activities and Maoist ideology and was a co-conspirator with other arrested accused.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 22:02 IST

By Neeraj Chauhan| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Pune police had searched Hany Babu’s house in September last year connection with the Elgar Parishad case. (englishdu.ac.in)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said Tuesday it has arrested an associate professor of English of Delhi University in connection with the Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case.

Hany Babu Musaliyarveettil Tharayil, 54, is a resident of Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.

The case relates to inciting people and giving provocative speeches during an Elgar Parishad event organised by the Kabir Kala Manch at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which promoted enmity between various caste groups and led to violence resulting in loss of life and property and statewide agitation in Maharashtra, an NIA spokesperson said.

On September 11, 2019, the Pune police had searched his house in connection with the Elgar Parishad case. The Pune Police filed a charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet in this case on November 15, 2018 and February 2, 2019 respectively.



The spokesperson said that during investigation, the NIA found that senior leaders of CPI (Maoist), an organisation banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, were in contact with the organizers of Elgar Parishad as well as Hany Babu to spread the ideology of Maoism/Naxalism and encourage unlawful activities.

The NIA took up the investigation of the case on January 24 this year and arrested two other accused - Anand Teltumbde and Gautam Navlakha - on April 14.

“During further investigation, it was revealed that accused Hany Babu Musaliyarveettil Tharayil was propagating Naxal activities and Maoist ideology and was a co-conspirator with other arrested accused,” the NIA spokesperson said.

Hany Babu will be produced before NIA Special Court in Mumbai on Wednesday, he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Four healthcare workers among 24 Chandigarh residents test positive for Covid-19
Jul 28, 2020 21:58 IST
PGIMER to receive 25 new ventilators from Centre
Jul 28, 2020 21:54 IST
Role in ITER demonstrates India’s capabilities: PM Modi
Jul 28, 2020 21:54 IST
Parth, accused of flouting quarantine rules, says he had ‘panic attack’
Jul 28, 2020 21:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.