Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist at Delhi airport upon his deportation

NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist at Delhi airport upon his deportation

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested absconding Khalistani terrorist Gurjeet Singh Nijjar in a Pune Khalistan case. Nijjar, who was hiding in Cyprus, was...

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 18:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal,

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested absconding Khalistani terrorist Gurjeet Singh Nijjar in a Pune Khalistan case. Nijjar, who was hiding in Cyprus, was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi upon his deportation. A resident of the Ajnala town in Amritsar, he had left for Cyprus on October 19, 2017, a release issued by the agency stated.

The NIA had registered a case on January 10, 2019 against Nijjar and another accused Harpal Singh under Section 3 &25 of the Arms Act,1959; Sections 37 & 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 and Section 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

(More details will be added soon)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Agriculture minister says hopeful farm unions will discuss govt’s request
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Cabinet approves revision in DTH norms, license to be issued for 20 yrs
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
‘Reflects people’s faith in democracy’: Amit Shah on J&K DDC polls
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Govt revamps key scheme for scheduled caste students, increases central funds five-fold
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan

latest news

RBI governor ask banks to strengthen lending capacity by raising capital
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Taiwan’s EVA Air sacks pilot blamed for rare local Covid-19 case
by Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
India successfully test-fires medium range surface-to air missile
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
The world of Atal Bihari Vajpayee
by Shakti Sinha
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.