Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / NIA conducts raids in Assam, Maharashtra in Delhi gold smuggling probe

NIA conducts raids in Assam, Maharashtra in Delhi gold smuggling probe

NIA had registered a case on September 20 this year following seizure of 83.62 kg of smuggled gold bars having market value of Rs 42.89 crore at New Delhi railway station on August 28 from the possession of eight people.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 20:49 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

According to a release issued by NIA, the locations where the raids were conducted are premises related to accused people and handlers from where the smuggling case originated. (HT PHOTO.)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids at four locations in Guwahati and at Sangli in Maharashtra in connection with a gold smuggling case in Delhi.

According to a release issued by NIA, the locations where the raids were conducted are premises related to accused people and handlers from where the smuggling case originated.

“During the searches, incriminating documents and electronic devices containing details of suspicious transactions as well as of the people involved in the instant crime, who also have linkages abroad including Myanmar and Nepal, were seized,” the release said.

NIA had registered a case on September 20 this year following seizure of 83.62 kg of smuggled gold bars having market value of Rs 42.89 crore at New Delhi railway station on August 28 from the possession of eight people.

“Interrogation of these accused have so far revealed that they had collected the said consignment from Guwahati for its further delivery at New Delhi on the directions of their handlers who are suspected to have sourced the smuggled material from Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan,” the release said.

Further investigation in the case is continuing.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
Oct 29, 2020 22:07 IST
‘Ghus ke maara’: Pak minister admits country’s role in Pulwama attack
Oct 29, 2020 21:05 IST
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Oct 29, 2020 21:50 IST
CSK vs KKR Live: Varun Chakravarthy draws first blood, Watson departs
Oct 29, 2020 21:56 IST

latest news

Barcelona looks to turn things around in Spanish league
Oct 29, 2020 22:02 IST
1 dead, 3 injured in car-truck collision in Shimla
Oct 29, 2020 21:59 IST
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
Oct 29, 2020 22:07 IST
Zirakpur road rage case: Main accused who shot dead Himachal man held
Oct 29, 2020 21:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.