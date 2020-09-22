Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / NIA detains 2 from airport in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram for suspected extremist links: Report

NIA detains 2 from airport in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram for suspected extremist links: Report

Hindustan reported one of these two men is associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the other belongs to Indian Mujahideen.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 08:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained two men after they arrived Thiruvananthapuram from Saudi Arabia. (File photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained two men from the international airport in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram after a three-hour interrogation on Monday night, days after three al Qaeda operatives were arrested from the state, a report said on Tuesday.

HT’s sister publication, Hindustan, cited sources saying that NIA detained the two men after they arrived Thiruvananthapuram from Saudi Arabia. Hindustan reported one of these two men is associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the other belongs to Indian Mujahideen. One of them is Gul Nawaz from Uttar Pradesh and the other Shuhaib belongs to Kannur in Kerala, it reported. Both of the men have been detained in connection with the serial blasts in Bengaluru in 2008 and a lookout notice was also issued against them in connection with the case.

They were interrogated for nearly three hours by several investigative agencies, including intelligence agency RAW, after they returned from Riyadh, it added. They will first be taken to Kochi, Hindustan reported citing sources, after which Shuhaib will be taken to Bengaluru while Gul Nawaz will be taken to Delhi.

On September 19, NIA had said it had busted an al Qaeda module and arrested three terrorists from Ernakulam in Kerala and six from Murshidabad in West Bengal, who were allegedly planning to carry out major terror strikes in India at the direction of their Pakistan-based handler.

The suspects were planning attacks at several locations, including Delhi-NCR, Kochi and Mumbai, and they were about to leave for Kashmir to receive a consignment of weapons, which was likely to arrive from Pakistan, the officials added.

Under the scanner for some time, the nine men were arrested after the agency learnt that they acquired large quantities of weapons, country-made firearms, locally fabricated body armour, jihadi literature, and literature used for making explosives.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Diabetes, hypertension common comorbidities in patients, says Health ministry
Sep 22, 2020 08:37 IST
‘UN needs to address crisis of confidence’: PM Modi calls for ‘reformed multilateralism’
Sep 22, 2020 07:05 IST
Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 20, rescue operations continue
Sep 22, 2020 08:36 IST
Rhea Chakraborty’s 14-day judicial custody to end today
Sep 22, 2020 07:53 IST

latest news

IIT Roorkee all set to get technology hub
Sep 22, 2020 08:48 IST
NIA detains 2 from airport in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram for suspected extremist links: Report
Sep 22, 2020 08:47 IST
Manchester City off to winning start with victory at Wolves
Sep 22, 2020 08:46 IST
‘Half-hearted’: Despite BJD’s opposition to twin farm bills, Odisha farmer leaders aren’t impressed
Sep 22, 2020 08:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.