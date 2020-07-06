NIA files charge sheet against J-K rogue cop Davinder Singh

Jammu and Kashmir’s Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh has been in jail since his arrest in January after he was caught on the Srinagar-Jammu highway ferrying terrorists. (PTI FILE PHOTO)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against suspended deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh for his association with terrorist groups in Kashmir valley, officials said Monday.

Singh was arrested in January this year for providing safe passage to terrorists Naveed Babu, Rafi Ahmed Rather and Irfan Shafi Mir.

Earlier last month, a Delhi court had granted bail to Davinder Singh after the Delhi police failed to file charge sheet against him during the statutory period of 90 days in a conspiracy case.

The Delhi police’s special cell (anti terror unit) had filed a case against Singh, for alleged criminal conspiracy and activities against the interest of the country.

Despite the bail, Singh has remained in jail in the case being probed by the NIA following his arrest while ferrying Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in January.

Singh’s bail in the conspiracy case drew fire from the opposition. The NIA had then tweeted that the investigation was in full swing and that the agency would file a charge sheet against Davinder Singh and other accused persons in the first week of July.

The police officer who is suspected to have turned rogue, was arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, or UAPA, the anti-terror law.

The J-K Police had seized an AK-47 assault rifle, three pistols, five hand grenades, 174 rounds of AK-47 and 36 rounds of pistol ammunition and other incriminating material from his car

The NIA later took over the case from the Jammu and Kashmir Police.