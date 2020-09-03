NIA files charges against IS-linked group’s members for planning to provoke riots

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against five operatives of Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), including a Kashmiri couple Jahanzaib Sami and Hina Bashir Beigh, for allegedly conspiring to use the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests to instigate Muslims against the Indian government and planning to provoke riots.

The agency said the couple was conspiring to create unrest during anti-CAA protests by coining seditious slogans, making graffiti at public places, and highlighting them through social and international media.

The couple, along with others, also conducted reconnaissance at prominent places in Maharashtra that were frequented by foreigners, and attempted to make an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) for carrying out mass killings, the agency said in a statement.

Jahanzaib Sami (36) and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh (39), both from Srinagar, were the first ones to be arrested in the case in March this year by Delhi Police’s Special Cell from Okhla, after which probe was handed over to NIA.

Hyderabad based Abdullah Basith, a key ISIS handler in India, and two others from Pune - Sadiya Anwar Shaikh (20) and Nabeel Siddick Khatri (27) -- were subsequently taken into custody by the central agency.

“Investigation has revealed that Sami, a B.Tech from Ferozpur, Punjab, got radicalised and inclined towards ISIS/ISKP by reading about it on the internet. He established contact with ISIS handler Huzaifa-al-Bakistani and latter’s father-in-law viz. Abu Usman-Al-Kashmiri (Head of Indian affairs of ISKP) in 2017 on a secure messaging platform,” NIA Spokesperson Sonia Narang said in a statement.

“Huzaifa-al-Bakistani further introduced him to Abdullah Basith, another ISIS operative, who is already in judicial custody at Tihar jail in connection with another NIA case (ISIS Abu Dhabi Module 2018 case),” Narang said.

“Hina Bashir, who had her higher education from Pune, also got radicalized since 2014-15 by reading ISIS-related content on social media. Sami and Bashir got married in 2017 as both supported the ideology of ISIS,” she added.

The agency said Sami, Hina Bashir, Abdullah Basith and Shaikh were continuously in contact with ISIS operatives based in Khorasan and Syria.

The NIA said Sami and Basith prepared a magazine titled ‘Voice of Hind’ inciting Muslims against non-Muslims and exhorting them to rise against the government of India, and that along with Bashir and Shaikh, were also provoking gullible young people to participate in anti-CAA actively. If the protests failed to provoke people, they were planning on setting government buildings and public property on fire, it added.

The agency last month arrested another person, Abdur Rehman alias Dr Brave from Bengaluru, in the case. The agency said he was in contact with Sami as part of the conspiracy to promote the activities of ISIS/ISKP and had also visited ISIS medical camp in Syria in 2014.

The couple’s lawyer rejected the charges. “The agency is making a mountain out of a molehill. There is no evidence in the case. It’s all a bundle of lies.” MS Khan said.