NIA names IS operative in TN cop’s murder case

The NIA took over the case on February 1 from the Tamil Nadu Police and during investigation, the roles of Mohideen, Mahboob, Ejas and Jaffer in the larger conspiracy were revealed and they were arraigned as accused. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet naming an Islamic State operative from Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore — Khaja Mohideen and five others in the killing of a police officer in Kanyakumari in January this year as part of Mohideen’s plan to revive Jehad, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

Apart from 53-year-old Mohideen, those charge sheeted include Abdul Shameem and Y Thowfeek of Kanyakumari; Jaffar Ali (Cuddalore); Mahboob Pasha and Ejas Pasha of Bengaluru.

NIA spokesperson DIG Sonia Narang said the charge sheet was filed in the murder of Wilson, Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) of Kaliyakkavilai police station, who was shot and stabbed to death on January 8 by Shameem and Thowfeek while the officer was on duty at Kaliyakkavilai market road check post. She added that the accused revealed their intention of creating terror in the minds of people as part of waging a violent jihad.

The NIA took over the case on February 1 from the Tamil Nadu Police and during investigation, the roles of Mohideen, Mahboob, Ejas and Jaffer in the larger conspiracy were revealed and they were arraigned as accused.

Narang said Mohideen, a member of the ISIS, had radicalised Shameem and Thowfeek on the jihadi (violent extremist) ideology since May 2019, and recruited them into his terrorist gang to carry out violent attacks.