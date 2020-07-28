NIA quizzes CM’s former secy in Kerala gold smuggling case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday let off M Sivasankar, former secretary to the Kerala chief minister, after a nine-hour grilling session in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case. He was directed to appear before the agency again on Tuesday.

This is the third round of questioning, after the customs department and a session by the NIA. A senior IAS officer considered close to the CM, he was suspended from service after his alleged association with one of the accused in the case, Swapna Suresh, was revealed.

Sivasankar’s counsel S Rajeev said an intense media trail was on and many reports emerging these days were far from the truth. He said Sivasankar was cooperating fully with the probe team. The principal secretary was embroiled in controversy after the seizure of 30 kilograms of gold from a consignment that was addressed to an employee of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.

Following the seizure, there were reports that the CM’s office allegedly pressurised the customs to release the consignment. Sivasankar reportedly told investigators that although he knew some of them, he was not aware of their smuggling background. There are also reports that he was instrumental in appointing Suresh as the business development manager with the Kerala Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.