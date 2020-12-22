NIA raids 7 locations in Kerala in connection with terror outfit

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at seven locations in Thrissur and Kozhikkode districts of Kerala in connection with some absconding accused belonging to a terror outfit called Juna Al Aqsa.

In a release, the NIA said houses of seven people were being searched - Mohammad Faaz, Mohammad Ihthisham, Abdul Sammeh, Rayeez Rehiman, Nabeel Mohmmad, Mohammad Shaheen and Mohammad Ameer. All of them reportedly fled to Syria. The NIA had registered a case against them last year.

Also read: 20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing

The NIA said that during the raids it seized nine mobile phones, fifteen SIM cards, an iPad, six laptops, three memory cards and various other documents. Before fleeing to Syria some of them also funded terror activities in the country and brainwashed many youngsters. In September, the agency had raided several locations in Ernakulam in Kerala and Murshidabad in West Bengal and arrested nine persons associated with the Al Qaeda.