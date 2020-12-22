Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / NIA raids 7 locations in Kerala in connection with terror outfit

NIA raids 7 locations in Kerala in connection with terror outfit

All of them reportedly fled to Syria. The NIA had registered a case against them last year.

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 22:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

File photo.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at seven locations in Thrissur and Kozhikkode districts of Kerala in connection with some absconding accused belonging to a terror outfit called Juna Al Aqsa.

In a release, the NIA said houses of seven people were being searched - Mohammad Faaz, Mohammad Ihthisham, Abdul Sammeh, Rayeez Rehiman, Nabeel Mohmmad, Mohammad Shaheen and Mohammad Ameer. All of them reportedly fled to Syria. The NIA had registered a case against them last year.

Also read: 20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing

The NIA said that during the raids it seized nine mobile phones, fifteen SIM cards, an iPad, six laptops, three memory cards and various other documents. Before fleeing to Syria some of them also funded terror activities in the country and brainwashed many youngsters. In September, the agency had raided several locations in Ernakulam in Kerala and Murshidabad in West Bengal and arrested nine persons associated with the Al Qaeda.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
by Joydeep Thakur and Divya Chandrababu
India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
by Rezaul H Laskar
Dr Fauci calls UK travel ban ‘dramatic step’ to contain new Covid variant
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Rahul Gandhi-led delegation to meet Prez with 20 mn signatures against laws
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Verbal autopsy to be done of Chandigarh’s Covid deaths
by HT Correspondent
Gujarat firm to set up new sanitary landfill in Chandigarh
by HT Correspondent
Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
by Rezaul H Laskar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.