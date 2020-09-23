Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / NIA raids in Kashmir in case involving ex-cop Davinder Singh

NIA raids in Kashmir in case involving ex-cop Davinder Singh

A spokesperson of the NIA said the houses of the five close associates of Shopian resident Tariq Mir, who was arrested last year in a weapon smuggling case, were among those searched.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 03:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

On January 11, 2020, Davinder Singh was arrested while allegedly ferrying Hizbul commander Syed Naveed Mushtaq, alias Naveed Babu; advocate Irfan Shafi Mir, and another terrorist, Rafi Ahmad Rather, from Shopian to Jammu in his car. (PTI)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at multiple places in Baramulla and Srinagar districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday in connection with the arrests of dismissed deputy superintendent of police Davinder Singh and Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu in January, officials said.

A spokesperson of the NIA said the houses of the five close associates of Shopian resident Tariq Mir, who was arrested last year in a weapon smuggling case, were among those searched.

“Several incriminating documents and digital devices have been seized,” the spokesperson added.

On January 11, 2020, Singh was arrested while allegedly ferrying Hizbul commander Syed Naveed Mushtaq, alias Naveed Babu; advocate Irfan Shafi Mir, and another terrorist, Rafi Ahmad Rather, from Shopian to Jammu in his car.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?
Sep 23, 2020 03:34 IST
LS burns midnight oil to clear pending bills
Sep 23, 2020 00:39 IST
Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
Sep 22, 2020 22:46 IST
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Sep 22, 2020 21:58 IST

latest news

Confidence crisis at UN, reforms needed: PM Modi
Sep 23, 2020 04:17 IST
Facebook India moves supreme court against Delhi assembly panel summons
Sep 23, 2020 04:14 IST
Govt pushes flurry of bills as Oppn boycotts
Sep 23, 2020 04:06 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Sep 23, 2020 03:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.