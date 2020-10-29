Sections
Home / India News / NIA raids in terror-funding case at Srinagar, Delhi continue for second day

NIA raids in terror-funding case at Srinagar, Delhi continue for second day

One of the persons being raided in Delhi by the NIA on Thursday is former Delhi minorities commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 10:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh,

On Wednesday, the NIA conducted searches at 10 locations in Srinagar and Bandipora and at one location in Bangalore in connection with the case.

The National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) raids in a case pertaining to funding of NGOs and trusts from India and abroad for secessionist and terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir continued for the second day on Thursday. Raids were conducted in nine places in Srinagar and Delhi belonging to six NGOs and trusts.

Former Delhi minorities commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan is among those being raided by the agency on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the NIA conducted searches at 10 locations in Srinagar and Bandipora and at one location in Bangalore in connection with the case. The office of Greater Kashmir newspaper and the residence of human rights activist Khurram Parvaiz in Sonwar were among the places raided by the agency.

The offices of NGO Athrout were also raided and a case to probe into its fund-raising activities was registered. Hawala racket, misappropriation of funds and terror funding are some of the allegations against these NGOs, officials said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti condemned the raids and called them a “vicious crackdown on dissent.”

“NIA raids on human rights activist Khurram Parvez & Greater Kashmir office in Srinagar is yet another example of GOIs vicious crackdown on freedom of expression & dissent. Sadly, NIA has become BJPs pet agency to intimidate & browbeat those who refuse to fall in line,” she tweeted on Wednesday.

