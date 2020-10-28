NIA raids several locations across Kashmir in terror-funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations in Srinagar, including the office of Greater Kashmir newspaper and the residence of human rights activist Khurram Parvaiz in Sonwar in connection with ‘unaccounted funding’. The offices of NGO Athrout are also being raided.

The NIA has registered a new case to probe into the fund-raising activities of the NGO — who are funding them and where the funds are being channelised to. Hawala racket, misappropriation of funds and terror funding are some of the allegations against these NGOs, officials said.

In 2016, Khurram Parvez was arrested from his home in Srinagar which stoked a controversy as it was alleged that he was detained without any formal arrest warrant. He was detained for 76 days even after a sessions court ordered his release as he was re-arrested under Public Safety Act.

In 2019, NIA interrogated Greater Kashmir editor-in-chief Fayaz Kaloo over a few articles that appeared on the paper after Burhan Wani was killed.