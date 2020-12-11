Sections
Home / India News / Night curfew in Punjab extended till January 1, CM directs police to ensure strict compliance

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 17:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh orders extension of night curfew & curbs on number of people at gatherings till January 1, 2021, with directives to the state police to ensure strict compliance, especially at marriage palaces: Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO)
This is a breaking news. More details will be added shortly.

