Night curfew outside containment zones to remain, but for lesser duration

Under the Union Home Ministry’s new guidelines for phased re-opening of areas outside containment zones the night curfew will begin at 9 pm and end at 5 am.

Updated: May 30, 2020 20:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Night curfew has now been reduced from 12 hours to eight. (HT PHOTO)

Night curfew in areas outside containment zones to combat Covid-19 will remain but with a lesser number of hours under restriction.

The Union home ministry’s new guidelines on Saturday for phased re-opening of areas outside containment zones makes a concession for night curfew by reducing the hours of restriction to eight from 12.

“Night curfew shall continue to remain in force, on the movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities. However, the revised timings of the curfew will be from 9 pm to 5 am,” the home ministry order said.

Only essential and emergency services are allowed during the curfew hours.



Night curfew had been introduced in the fourth phase of the lockdown earlier this month to restrict movement of people to contain the spread of Covid-19. The curfew hours were 7 pm to 7 am. But in the northeast, the Assam government had enforced the curfew from 6 pm to 6 am.

The home ministry’s new guidelines are part of the government’s graded lockdown exit plan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah had met Friday to discuss the latest situation. Shah had also spoken to chief ministers on Thursday to know their views on lifting the lockdown.

