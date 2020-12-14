Sections
Home / India News / Night, early morning temperatures to drop over NW India in next three days

Night, early morning temperatures to drop over NW India in next three days

There is also likely to be dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, northwest Rajasthan today and over Uttar Pradesh during the next five days

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 08:41 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In northwest India, the shift in temperatures is both climatological and because of the passing of two western disturbances that have brought widespread snowfall to the Western Himalayas. (Representational Image)

Minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over northwest India during the next 3 days, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). There is likely to be a fall in minimum temperature by 2 to 4 degrees C also over central and west India from Tuesday.

In northwest India, the shift in temperatures is both climatological and because of the passing of two western disturbances that have brought widespread snowfall to the Western Himalayas.

On Monday until 6.10am, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees C compared to 11.1 degrees C on Sunday. Maximum, or day temperatures, have already fallen over Delhi and many other parts of the region. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 20.7 degrees C on Sunday, 3 degrees C below normal.

On Sunday, Karnal recorded a maximum temperature of 20.2 degree C, 3 degrees below normal; Rohtak recorded 19.5 degrees C, 5.5 degrees below normal.



Most cities and towns in northwest India recorded moderate to poor category air on Monday morning. Delhi recorded an air quality index of 175 in the moderate category. The improvement is associated with northwesterly winds which have picked speed and were blowing at 10 to 12 kmph since Sunday.

There is also likely to be dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, northwest Rajasthan today and over Uttar Pradesh during the next five days. Moderate to dense fog is likely over parts of Delhi on Monday and Tuesday. .

Under the influence of strengthening of the easterly wave, isolated to scattered rain/thundershowers over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe and adjoining sub-divisions with possibility of heavy rain over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Wednesday and Thursday, IMD said in its bulletin.

