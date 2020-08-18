Nigrani samitis: UP govt’s latest tool to increase the vigil against Covid-19

To step up the watch on Covid-19 patients in home quarantine and ensure that mass gatherings such as marriages and parties are not taking place in such areas in the state capital, the government has comprised ‘nigrani samitis’ (monitoring teams).

“The city has 110 wards. We have constituted 140 mohalla nigrani samitis to keep a strict watch in their respective ward or locality. Each samiti will comprise 10 persons, including a corporater, a sanitation worker, an Asha activist and residents,” said Mukesh Meshram, the divisional commissioner of Lucknow.

“Nigrani samitis will act as a bridge between the district administration/health department and patients/localities. In the present circumstances, the samitis will have a crucial role to play,” said Manish Bansal, the chief development officer (CDO) of Lucknow.

The CDO further said nigrani samitis were already active in rural parts of Lucknow. “In rural pockets, the samitis are known as gram nigrani samitis. These samitis also keep tabs on Covid-19 cases in villages and maintain records of migrant labourers and patients in home quarantine,” said Bansal.

There are over 100 such samitis functioning in the rural pockets of the state capital, he added.

“However, the task is not as easy as it sounds,” claims a corporater from Rajiv Gandhi ward of Gomti Nagar—one of the most affected areas of Lucknow. So far, the state capital has reported more than 17,000 Covid-19 cases.

Arun Tiwari, an active member of the nigrani samiti of the Rajiv Gandhi ward, Gomti Nagar, said, “Our ward has over 30 active Covid-19 cases at present. It’s difficult to monitor people as most do not admit to feeling ill. We often have to use our own sources to gather reliable information to keep the administration and health officials informed.”

Meanwhile, Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) officials said the first task of the monitoring teams is to develop sources in the neighbourhood of Covid-19 patients to check that they stay indoors and do not venture out, which is also an offence.

“The teams will also coordinate with surveillance teams and assist them in contact mapping, marking houses, coordinating with sanitisation staff to sanitise patients’ houses besides ensuring barricading at the patients’ houses,” said Adil Ahmed Khan, LMC corporater from Tilak Nagar in Kundri Rakabganj.

Civic officials said the monitoring teams will also ensure a regular supply of medicine to patients besides admitting them to Covid care centres in case of emergency.

The teams’ duties also include keeping a check on mass gatherings and ensuring that the Covid-19 protocol is followed in localities.

The directive to set up nigrani samitis came in July—the UP government asked the magistrates of districts to form Covid-19 vigilance teams in urban and rural pockets of their districts. Around one lakh surveillance teams were to be set up in the state by roping in government, private and anganwadi workers.