Nine Covid-19 positive cases reported from Uttarakhand, tally rises to 120

Haridwar had recently been declared a green zone after no fresh cases were reported for a month in the district.

Updated: May 20, 2020 19:38 IST

By Suparna Roy | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Uttarakhand government is most worried about those returning to the state carrying the virus (PTI Photo)

Nine new Covid-19 cases were detected in Uttarakhand including in districts like Haridwar, recently found to be Covid-free, taking the state tally to 120 by Wednesday late afternoon.

According to the health bulletin released in the afternoon, two Covid-19 positive cases were detected in Haridwar and Uttarkashi on Tuesday. The two had travelled to disease hotspots of Mumbai and Delhi respectively.

According to chief medical officer of Haridwar, Dr. Saroj Naithani, a medical team is putting the relatives and others who came in contact with the positive person in quarantine and taking their samples for testing.

“After a month’s gap, a Covid-19 case has been confirmed in the district and we are tracing the travel history as well as primary contacts. All the migrants arriving in the district are being randomly sampled, with senior citizens and children being tested mandatorily,” Dr Saroj Naithani said.



Since Wednesday morning, seven positive cases were detected from Almora, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar.

As per the VRDL Haldwani lab report, two patients from Nainital, a 29-year-old female, who lives in the former containment zone of Banbhulpura and a 21-year-old male, who recently returned from Delhi, tested positive. A 19-year-old man from Civil Hospital in Ranikhet, Almora also tested positive.

From Udham Singh Nagar, four new cases, including two 21-year-old males from a health center in Jaspur, a 35-year-old man from Kichha and a 29-year-old man from Rudrapur, tested positive.

With 22 active cases, Udham Singh Nagar has most cases in the state, followed by 17 in Dehradun and 15 in Nainital. The state has a total of 66 active cases and has seen 53 successful recoveries so far.

The doubling rate of cases stands at 10.3 days in Uttarakhand as of Wednesday with 44.17 % total recoveries.

