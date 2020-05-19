Sections
Home / India News / Nine labourers who arrived by train killed in Bihar accident during onward journey

Nine labourers who arrived by train killed in Bihar accident during onward journey

Nine workers were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck at Naugachia early on Tuesday, police officials said. All those killed were travelling in the truck carrying iron pipes. The...

Updated: May 19, 2020 11:06 IST

By Avijit Biswas,

Nine workers were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck at Naugachia early on Tuesday, police officials said.

All those killed were travelling in the truck carrying iron pipes. The bus was carrying migrant workers, five of whom sustained minor injuries.

The accident occurred on NH-31 as the truck collided with the bus coming from the opposite direction near Kharik. The truck fell into a ditch after hitting the bus.

“So far, nine bodies have been extracted. They all died as the truck overturned and they were buried under the iron pipes. The identity cards of the dead men showed some of them belonged to East and West Champaran districts,” said Naugachia’s superintendent of police Nidhi Rani.



“It is not clear whether they were migrant labourers. We are trying to contact their families to ascertain other details.”

Police officials said the bus was coming from Darbhanga and was on it way to Banka.

“These migrant workers had alighted at Darbhanga from a Shramik Special train and were being transported to Banka. Fortunately, a few of them received only minor injuries,” an official said.

“The bus later left for Banka,” Rani said.

On Monday, at least six migrant workers were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Bihar, while they were returning home amid the Covid-19 lockdown. The accidents occurred in Gopalganj, Bhagalpur, Patna, Bhojpur and Begusarai districts.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mark Zuckerberg says he is worried about China’s influence on internet regulations
May 19, 2020 11:27 IST
From virtual dance parties to hugs, here’s what’s trending on Google Search this week
May 19, 2020 11:22 IST
These days I’m also taking English classes: Babar hits back at critics
May 19, 2020 11:21 IST
‘Equality and dignity for all’: JP Nadda hails J&K govt’s move to define domicile rules
May 19, 2020 11:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.