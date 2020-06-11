Sections
Home / Education / NIRF Ranking 2020 released, IIT Madras tops the overall list

NIRF Ranking 2020 released, IIT Madras tops the overall list

Human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced the India rankings on Thursday.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 14:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In the engineering category, the top three spots went to IITs, all of which are now part of the government’s institute of eminence programme. IIT-Madras was the topper, followed by IIT-Delhi and IIT-Bombay. (PTI file photo)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras topped the human resource development ministry’s National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF), closely followed by the Indian Institute of Science-Bengaluru and IIT-Delhi.

Human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced the India rankings on Thursday.

In the universities category, the top spot went to IISc-Bengaluru, followed by Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University.

In the engineering category, the top three spots went to IITs, all of which are now part of the government’s institute of eminence programme. IIT-Madras was the topper, followed by IIT-Delhi and IIT-Bombay.



In the domain of management, Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Ahmedabad led the pack, followed by IIM-Bangalore and IIM-Calcutta.

In the pharmacy category, the topper was Delhi’s Jamia Hamdard, followed by Panjab University, Chandigarh. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research, Mohali, was in the third place.

Delhi’s colleges, especially those for women, stood out in the colleges category.

Miranda House was chosen the best college, while Lady Shiram and Hindu College followed closely behind.

In the medical colleges category, AIIMS-Delhi was the college that bagged the top spot, followed by PGI-Chandigarh and CMC, Vellore.

The National Law College, Bengaluru, was chosen as the best law college, followed by the National Law University, Delhi, and NALSAR, Hyderabad.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

You need mental strength at times when you are not playing: Umesh Yadav
Jun 11, 2020 14:55 IST
Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif’s brother tests positive for Covid-19
Jun 11, 2020 14:54 IST
Cat loses all its cool over some top quality pets. Watch
Jun 11, 2020 14:52 IST
Nick Kyrgios calls ATP ‘selfish’ for over US Open plans
Jun 11, 2020 14:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.