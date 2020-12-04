Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Nirmala Sitharaman to attend Founding Day of DRI today

Nirmala Sitharaman to attend Founding Day of DRI today

DRI will have a discussion on trade based money laundering with representatives from UK, Australia, Netherlands and Interpol via video conferencing

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 11:47 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File photo)

The Directorate of Revenue and Intelligence (DRI) will have a discussion on trade-based money laundering with representatives of Australian Border Force, Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs from the UK, Customs Administration of the Netherlands and Interpol through a video conferencing on Friday, people familiar with the development said.

The discussions will take place on the 63rd Founding Day of DRI on Friday through video conferencing. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend the celebrations along with minister of state for finance Anurag Singh Thakur.

Trade-based money laundering is the process of disguising the proceeds of crime and moving value through the use of trade transactions by individuals, criminal networks, terrorists etc; in an attempt to legitimise its illicit origins. This is achieved through the misrepresentation of the price, quantity or quality of imports or exports.

It has been a cause of concern for global money laundering watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) which has defined the basic techniques of trade based money laundering as over and under-invoicing of goods and services; multiple invoicing of goods and services; over and under-shipments of goods and services; and falsely described goods and services.



The Centre has, for past few years, stressed on cracking down on shell companies used to transfer illegal money through international trade.

Referring to the shell companies, Thakur had said in Parliament in September this year that more than 380,000 companies have been struck off the official records under companies law in the past three years. He had said that such companies are used for illegal purpose, such as tax evasion, money laundering, obscuring ownership and benami properties.

DRI is an important enforcement agency under the ministry of finance that deals with countering organised crime groups engaged in smuggling of contraband goods such as arms, ammunitions and explosives, narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, gold and diamonds, counterfeit currency notes, wildlife items, hazardous and environmentally sensitive materials and antiques.

The directorate also has expertise in unearthing commercial frauds, plugging leakage of government’s tax revenue and countering trade based money laundering and black money. It has Customs Mutual Assistance Agreements with over 60 countries, where thrust is on information exchange and learning from the best practices between customs administrations.

In Financial Year 2019-20, the DRI detected 412 cases of smuggling resulting in seizure of contraband worth Rs1,949 crore. Also, it arrested 837 economic offenders in different cases.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

World keeping a close watch on cheapest and safest Covid vaccine: PM Modi
Dec 04, 2020 13:16 IST
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, stance ‘accommodative’
Dec 04, 2020 12:15 IST
GHMC poll results LIVE updates: Congress’ Sunitha Reddy victorious
Dec 04, 2020 13:17 IST
Congress monitoring developments in BJP-JJP ties in Haryana over farmers’ agitation
Dec 04, 2020 11:03 IST

latest news

BJP trails TRS but leads AIMIM, Congress in Hyderabad civic polls in early trends
Dec 04, 2020 13:15 IST
CPCB issues notice to Delhi government for immediate action against local pollution
Dec 04, 2020 13:12 IST
World keeping a close watch on cheapest and safest Covid vaccine: PM Modi
Dec 04, 2020 13:16 IST
Teaching is all about giving: Ranjitsinh Disale on wining Global Teacher Prize 2020
Dec 04, 2020 13:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.