NIT, CFTI admissions to be based on JEE

New Delhi

Candidates seeking entry to National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) will be ranked solely on their performance in the upcoming JEE (Main) exam, the human resource development ministry announced on Thursday, doing away with the admission criterion of minimum 75% marks in Class 12 school-leaving exams.

“Due to prevailing circumstances, Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for admissions to NITs and other centrally funded technical institutions,” HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ tweeted, referring to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The coronavirus disease pandemic has affected the academic schedule. Schools and colleges have been closed since the end of March. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and several state boards could not hold all exams for Class 12 and granted marks based on performance in tests that were already conducted.

CSAB’s decision to relax the 75% marks rule came against this backdrop and amid a demand for the same by a large section of students.

“JEE [Joint Entrance Examination] Main 2020 qualified candidates will now only need to obtain a passing certificate in class XII examination irrespective of the marks obtained,” the HRD minister posted on Twitter.

Previously, for admissions to CFTIs, the eligibility was to secure a minimum of 75% marks or rank among the top 20 percentile in the Class 12 board exams, apart from qualifying the JEE-Main.

There are over 80 CFITs in India, including including Indian Institutes of Information and Technology (IIITs) and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs).

Last week, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) did away with the rule making it mandatory for a student to secure 75 % marks in Class 12 board exams for admissions to these premier institutes.

The JEE-Main exam, which has been postponed twice, will now be held from September 1-6.

While admissions to NITs are decided on the basis of the JEE (Main) exam, candidates seeking entry to IITs have to take another round of test called the JEE (Advanced). The JEE (Main) result is the basis for qualification to appear in JEE (Advanced).

“Students have to prepare for both board exams and JEE. However, this year there have been a lot of disruptions. I personally think it is a good move,” said Jashan, a student.

“This is a step taken in student interest. Especially, for the mental health of the students who have to prepare for competitive exams in the time of a pandemic. We welcome this move,” said Lalit Kumar Awasthi, director, NIT Jalandhar.

“Students who are preparing for competitive exams like JEE have to focus on the application of theorems etc which they learn in the CBSE syllabus. However, this year there has been a lot of upheaval. It is a good step and will allow children to focus on the competitive exam without worrying about other factors,” said eminent educationist Dr Inder Mohan Kapahy.