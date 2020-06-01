Sections
NITI Aayog official tests positive for Covid-19, a floor of Delhi office sealed for sanitation

Earlier this week, at least two officials working with the External Affairs Ministry tested positive for coronavirus.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 13:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Niti Aayog building at Parliament Street in New Delhi. (HT File)

A floor of NITI Aayog’s office in Delhi has been sealed for sanitation after a staffer tested positive for Covid-19. The third floor of the NITI Aayog office in Delhi has been sealed and sanitisation work is underway.

One person who tested positive worked as a consultant in the ministry’s Central Europe (CE) division in New Delhi, while the other worked as a legal officer in the law division, news agency Reuters reported.

 



“As per protocol, all members of the CE Division have been asked to go for self-quarantine for 14 days and work from home,” the ministry advised in an internal e-mail on May 27, which was reviewed by Reuters.

Besides this, a sanitation employee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), who was deployed in Badarpur, died of Covid-19, an SDMC official said on Sunday.

This comes at a time when Covid-19 cases in the country near the grim 2 lakh mark. On Monday, the Ministry of Health updated the national Covid-19 tally to total 190,535 cases.

There are 93,322 active cases of coronavirus in the country. The death toll stands at 5,394 while 91,818 people have beaten the deadly contagion or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

The fourth phase of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown has come to an end, marked by the beginning of ‘Unlock 1’ to see a staggered lifting of lockdown curbs across the country from today.

