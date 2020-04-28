Niti Aayog staffer tests Covid-19 positive, building to be sealed for two days
Updated: Apr 28, 2020 12:14 IST
An employee working at NITI Bhavan has been detected positive with covid-19. It was informed to the authorities at 9 am this morning. Niti Aayog is following all the due protocols necessary as per the Ministry of Health guidelines. The building has been sealed. Disinfection and sanitisation of the building are underway. Contacts of the single covid-positive person have been asked to go on self-quarantine: officials