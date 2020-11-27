Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Nitin Gadkari unveils 16 highway projects in Uttar Pradesh

Nitin Gadkari unveils 16 highway projects in Uttar Pradesh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the 16 projects included road projects in the Gorakhpur-Basti division worth Rs 1,182 crore. The Union ministry of road transport deserved congratulations for the highways projects completed in the state in six years, he said.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 00:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Nitin Gadkari participated in the programme though video conference from his office in New Delhi while CM Yogi Adityanath presided over the virtual function from the annexe auditorium in Gorakhpur. (HT PHOTO.)

Union minister for road transport, highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 16 highway projects worth Rs 7,477 crore in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Gadkari said new roads would pave the way for investment in Uttar Pradesh, increasing employment opportunities at the local level.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the 16 projects included road projects in the Gorakhpur-Basti division worth Rs 1,182 crore. The Union ministry of road transport deserved congratulations for the highways projects completed in the state in six years, he said.

Gadkari participated in the programme though video conference from his office in New Delhi while Adityanath presided over the virtual function from the annexe auditorium in Gorakhpur.

Road construction projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore are already under way in Uttar Pradesh. A new vision and drive towards development had been initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union minister said. The state was moving fast on the path of development under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Gadkari said.

There would be no paucity of funds for the development of the state, he said. The minister of state for roads and highways, General (retd) VK Singh, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and principal secretary, PWD, Nitin Ramesh Gokarn were also present.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Astrazeneca likely to run additional global vaccine test, CEO says
Nov 26, 2020 23:33 IST
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
Nov 26, 2020 21:56 IST
Two-thirds majority cannot be ruled out for BJP in Bengal next year: Rajnath Singh at HTLS 2020
Nov 26, 2020 22:45 IST
India, Nepal discuss boundary issue as foreign secretary meets top leadership in Kathmandu
Nov 26, 2020 22:48 IST

latest news

Common admissions to entry-level classes in Chandigarh schools to begin on December 3
Nov 27, 2020 00:20 IST
Ludhiana: Four members of three-wheeler gang arrested
Nov 27, 2020 00:20 IST
Bhima-Koregaon: Father Stan Swamy files plea for woollens, sipper, straw
Nov 27, 2020 00:19 IST
Assam reports no new Covid-19 deaths, tally rises to 2,12,171
Nov 27, 2020 00:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.