Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Nitish Kumar may expand cabinet after first session of assembly

Nitish Kumar may expand cabinet after first session of assembly

There are total 14 ministers in the cabinet now including the Chief Minister following the resignation of Mewalal Choudhary of the JD(U).

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 08:15 IST

By Anirban Guha Roy, Hindustan Times Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the oath ceremony of newly elected Members of Legislative Council in Patna, on Sunday. (Santosh Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar could expand his cabinet after the five-day inaugural session of the new legislative assembly ends on Friday, people familiar with the development said.

Ahead of the first session of the 17th Bihar assembly which begins Monday, sources said the cabinet expansion was imperative because the 14-member cabinet is overburdened with many of the senior ministers having been allotted five departments. Recently, the building construction minister Ashok Choudhary was given additional charge of education department after resignation of Mewalal Choudhary following protests by opposition RJD over alleged corruption charges.

Other senior ministers like deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav are handling five to six departments while some ministers have been allotted two to three departments.

“The cabinet expansion could take place after the house ends. The expansion could be any day after November 27 or in the first week of December,” said a senior leader in the NDA, on condition of anonymity. He said the expansion was necessary as ministers sworn in the cabinet after government formation on November 16 are overburdened with several departments.



There are total 14 ministers in the cabinet now including the Chief Minister following the resignation of Mewalal Choudhary of the JD(U). Five ministers from the JD(U), seven from the BJP and one each from the VIP and HAM(S), smaller allies in the NDA in Bihar, were sworn in on November 16.

Sources said 17-18 new ministers could be inducted in case of likely expansion of cabinet with BJP getting higher share of 10 ministers while the JD(U) could get seven new faces while the VIP and HAM(S) may not get ministerial berths in the expansion and could be accommodated later.

Insiders in the NDA said a broad-based consensus has been reached among allies in the NDA on allotment of ministerial berths based on the formula of allotting two ministerial berths against seven seats to each party. That way, BJP with 74 hopes to get maximum 20 ministerial berths while JD(U) with 43 seats has a stake for 12 berths.

“The BJP and JD(U) would have maximum 18 and 12 ministers from their own quota. There will be complete balance with expansion to have imprint of the unity among the JD(U) and BJP and other smaller allies,” said a source in the NDA.

Sources said the NDA could restrict the total cabinet size to 32 or 33 as against the permissible limit of having 36 ministers in the 243-member state assembly.

State president of the BJP Sanjay Jaiswal could not be reached for comments while many senior JD(U) leaders remained tightlipped about the possible cabinet expansion.

“If there is a cabinet expansion, it would not be very, very surprising. Besides, it is obvious BJP will have higher share of ministers than the JD(U) because of a larger number of MLAs,” said a senior JD(U) leader who did not wish to be named.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
Nov 23, 2020 07:30 IST
Is the Gupkar alliance driven by political arithmetic or chemistry?
Nov 23, 2020 04:59 IST
Nitish Kumar may expand cabinet after first session of assembly
Nov 23, 2020 08:15 IST
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine could get UK approval this week: Report
Nov 23, 2020 02:41 IST

latest news

Delhi to experience misty morning; partly cloudy sky later in the day: IMD
Nov 23, 2020 08:31 IST
Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson dies of Covid-19
Nov 23, 2020 08:22 IST
Harley-Davidson owners take out ‘Dark Ride’ rallies to protest India pull-out
Nov 23, 2020 08:19 IST
‘Such moments don’t come again’: Shastri backs Kohli’s paternity leave call
Nov 23, 2020 08:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.