Nitish Kumar reviews law and order for second time in 10 days as crime spikes

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar reviewed the law and order situation for the second time in 10 days on Wednesday amid rising crime that not only put him in the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) line of fire but also spurred ally BJP to voice concern.

Ironically, even as the review meeting was on, the state recorded two cases of robbery and a murder in different places.

Armed criminals looted gold ornaments worth over Rs 5 crore in Darbhanga town, while in another incident a collection agent of the Bandhan Bank identified as Pawan Kumar Singh was shot at when he resisted robbers at Nadarganj in Gaya. Criminals looted Rs 1.5 lakh from his possession. Minutes after the incident, a veterinary doctor was gunned down in Ghoraghat of Gaya district.

The BJP has flagged the disconcerting statistics of crime in the state as a matter of concern. In the last two months, the state has witnessed 505 murders, 176 rapes, 13 abductions for ransom, 5073 theft and 704 burglaries, according to official figures of the police headquarters.

Faced with the challenge to controlling crime, Nitish Kumar has now issued a directive that in case of crime, accountability would not be fixed on the police station concerned only, but also on senior officers.

“The rule of law must be enforced and the anti-social must fear law. It is important to give emphasis on speedy trial and proper investigation and prosecution. The senior officials must do regular monitoring,” he said at the meeting according to a statement by the chief minister’s office (CMO).

He also asked officials to explain the reason behind spurt in crime and why police patrolling was not proper.

The CM directed the officials to focus on foot patrols with a large number of policemen, identify habitual offenders and book them at the earliest.

“The DM and the SP must hold a joint meeting once in a month to solve only land-related disputes. The SDO and the SDPO will hold similar joint meetings at the sub-division level once in a fortnight while the circle officer and the station house officer will do so once a week. The officials should take stern actions against those who are found guilty of doing wrong in land disputes,” he said.

The RJD claimed that Nitish Kumar has lost grip over administration

“The growing number of cases reflects the round reality – criminals are free to prosper with the police failing to keep them in check. The CM has lost grip over administration and his claim of establishing the rule of law has fallen flat. He has surrendered before criminals in his self-proclaimed good governance,” said RJD leader Tejaswhi Prasad Yadav.

In another tweet in Hindi, he asked, “Why is ‘maharaja’ of the maha jungle raj silent?”

Wednesday’s heist at a jewelry shop in Darbhanga evoked a sharp response from the BJP’s Sanjay Saravagi, the MLA from the town. Saravagi said the fear of the police has reduced among criminals.

Congress MLC Premchand Mishra demanded a full-fledged home minister in the state. Nitish Kumar currently holds that portfolio.