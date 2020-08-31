Nitish Kumar’s call to Sharad Yadav sparks speculation of his return to JD(U)

Sharad Yadav was expelled from the JD (U) in 2017 after he publicly disapproved of Nitish Kumar’s decision to re-join the NDA in Bihar. (PTI FILE PHOTO)

A courtesy call by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to the family of former JD (U) president Sharad Yadav to enquire about his health, has sparked off speculation in the political circle about his possible return to the party.

Yadav, who was undergoing treatment at New Delhi’s AIIMS, was discharged from hospital on Sunday.

“Yes, this is true that Nitish Kumar ji called Sharad Yadav but it was just a courtesy call to enquire about his health,” said general secretary of Yadav’s Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), Arun Srivastava.

He, however, was quick to add, “Anything is possible in politics which is full of probabilities. Nitishji has been our leader and we have worked together.”

Yadav formed LJD after he was expelled from the JD (U) for his anti-party activities in August 2017. He contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Madhepura as a Grand Alliance candidate and lost the elections.

What has sparked the rumours about his return to JD (U) is that during the course of his illness, several JD (U) leaders contacted him and enquired about his health. According to Yadav’s party sources, the LJD leader, like other Grand Alliance partners, was feeling neglected in the alliance. Only recently, HAM-S, one of the GA partners, exited from the alliance.

“If he joins it will definitely be a good move,” said JD (U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan. “He is a tall leader. It will strengthen the NDA,” said BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav.

However, a section of the JD (U) doesn’t see this happening. “He doesn’t have a base. Moreover, if he joins, it will be difficult to adjust his candidates in the coming Assembly polls,” said a senior JD (U) leader, wishing anonymity.

The RJD also sees this as propaganda. “The JD (U) has become desperate. They are moving from the doors of one leader to another and extending them invites to join their party,” said RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwary.

The JD (U) had removed Yadav as the party’s leader in the Rajya Sabha in 2017 after he publicly disapproved of Nitish Kumar’s decision to re-join the NDA in Bihar.