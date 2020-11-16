Nitish Kumar’s new Cabinet: Blend of young, old faces likely

The fate of Nitish Kumar, the chief of the ruling Janata Dal (United), has been settled, as he is set to take oath as the Bihar chief minister for the seventh time.

Now, the suspense revolves around his new council of ministers.

Several names are doing the rounds from JD (U)’s senior ally the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the two smaller partners – former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party.

Speculations are rife that up to 14 newly elected lawmakers from the JD (U) and the BJP could take oath and one each from HAM (S) and VIP on Monday evening.

Some new faces are also likely to be inducted in the ministry.

Shreyasi Singh, a national-level shooting champion, who is elected as a BJP member of the Bihar legislative assembly (MLA) from the Jamui seat, and the youngest daughter of late JD (U) leader Digvijay Singh, is one of the probable names being considered for a ministerial berth. Singh is likely to be accommodated by the BJP.

Sunil Kumar, a former director-general of police (DGP), who had won from the Bhore assembly seat in Gopalganj district, is a likely contender from the JD (U)’s quota.

The BJP may bag the key post of Speaker in the new 243-member Bihar legislative assembly because of the NDA’s wafer-thin majority. It will also give the BJP a ruse to protect the smaller parties such as the HAM (S) and the VIP, which are likely to be vulnerable due to alleged horse-trading by the main opposition, the Grand Alliance, or the Mahagathbandhan (MGB), comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and the Left parties.

Former minister Nand Kishore Yadav and ex-deputy Speaker Amarendra Pratap Singh are the probable names doing the rounds for the Speaker’s post.

Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah is likely to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the NDA government at Raj Bhawan at 4.30pm on Monday.

“BJP national president JP Nadda, Shah and the party’s national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh will attend the oath-taking ceremony on Monday,” said Sanjay Mayunkh, the party’s national spokesperson.

BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad is seen as the front-runner in the race to become deputy to CM Kumar, as his predecessor Sushil Kumar Modi was pencilled in for a bigger role in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA at the Centre.

“I will be taking the oath on Monday. In all likelihood, I will be working as deputy CM in the new government,” Prasad told media persons on Monday morning.

Renu Kumari, a four-time MLA from Bettiah in West Champaran district, may also be elevated as deputy CM and is likely to bag a key portfolio in the new Cabinet.

Prasad, a BJP MLA from Katihar in the Seemanchal region, became a front-runner in the deputy CM’s race on Sunday after Modi was drafted for a role in the Central government.

Later, Modi tweeted that he had been fortunate to be richly rewarded by the BJP and its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in his 40-year political life. He said he would like to serve the party as a worker and did not hanker after any post.

The new cabinet is likely to be expanded in the coming months.

The NDA has worked out a formula for the allocation of ministerial berths such as two posts for every seven assembly seats won by each ally.

The JD (U), which has 43 MLAs to its kitty, will get a maximum of 14 ministerial berths following the application of that formula. The ceiling for the BJP, which has 74 legislators in its ranks, is 20. Both HAM (S) and VIP will have to settle for one ministerial berth each.

Bijendra Prasad Yadav (former energy minister), Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (former Speaker), Shravan Kumar (former rural development minister), Ashok Choudhary (former building construction minister) are tipped to become a part of the new cabinet from the JD(U)’s quota.

The BJP may allocate portfolios to Prem Kumar (former agriculture minister) and Vijay Kumar Sinha (former labour minister). The names of two former ministers from the BJP, Vinod Narayan Jha and Nitish Mishra, are also doing the rounds.

VIP’s Sahni could be sworn in as minister in the new Bihar cabinet. Santosh Suman , the son of HAM(S) chief and ex-Bihar CM Manjhi, may also become a minister.

Sahni had contested from the Simri-Bakhtiarpur assembly in Saharsa district, but lost the election. He may be inducted into the cabinet as a member of the Bihar legislative council (MLC) and could be accommodated from the Governor’s quota.

“We hope the new Cabinet will be representative of all sections of Bihar’s society,” said Ashok Kumar Sinha, spokesperson of the state’s BJP unit.