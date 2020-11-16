‘BJP leaders grabbed my feet, started crying,’ RJD takes swipe at Nitish Kumar

The RJD slammed Nitish Kumar for claiming he did not want to become the chief minister but BJP insisted him. (PTI)

Ahead of Nitish Kumar’s swearing-in on Monday afternoon as the chief minister for the fourth consecutive term, which the Rashtriya Janata Dal has decided to boycott, the RJD took a swipe at Nitish Kumar and the performance of his party JD(U) in the assembly election.

“I did not want to become chief minister because my party came third and also I was tired. But, several BJP leaders grabbed my feet, started crying and pleading before me. I, being a soft-hearted, power-hungry mendicant, was moved. How could I annoy them,” the RJD said in a sarcastic tweet, taking a dig at Kumar’s reported remark at Sunday’s NDA meeting that he did not want to become CM but was insisted by the BJP to continue in the post.

In the election results for 243 assembly seats announced on November 10, the BJP emerged as the largest party within the ruling coalition with 74 seats, followed by JD-U (43) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) four each.

The RJD stands as the single largest party in Bihar with 75 seats.

The BJP had announced before the polls that Kumar will remain chief minister irrespective of which NDA constituent wins the maximum number of seats.

Alleging fraud in the election, which gave the mandate to NDA, the RJD said it will boycott the oath-taking ceremony as it claimed that the mandate was against the NDA.

“The RJD boycotts oath-taking ceremony of this puppet government. The mandate is for a change, and against the (ruling) NDA. The peoples verdict has been changed by the rulers order,” the RJD alleged in a tweet.

“Ask the unemployed, the farmer, the contract worker and teacher as to what they are going through. People are angry with NDAs fraud. We are public representatives and we stand with people,” it said.