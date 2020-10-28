Nitishji will talk about Tejashwi’s family, PM Modi will talk about my family: Rahul Gandhi in Darbhanga

Upping the ante against Prime Minister Modi in his second rally in Darbhanga on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said neither Narendra Modi nor Nitish Kumar will talk about the issues that matter. “Nitish Kumar will talk about Tejashwi’s family. Narendra Modi will talk about my family. But neither of them will speak about unemployment, poverty in the state,” Rahul Gandhi said adding that this election is not about families.

“The Mahagathbandhan government is Bihar will belong to all. We will talk about jobs, health education. We will not speak about Narendra Modi’s family or Nitish Kumar’s family. This election is significant as on one hand there is Tejashwi, me in this new force, on the other hand, there is those who represent the past,” the Congress leader said.

Referring to the farmers’ protests against the three farm laws, Rahul Gandhi reiterated that he was shocked to find that the prime minister’s effigies were set on fire this Dussehra in Punjab. “There is no job in Bihar. Biharis can’t see dreams. For that, they have to migrate. And then suddenly one day, PM Modi will appear on television and say he is not liking Rs 500 notes. Or, he will say there would be a nationwide lockdown from tomorrow. PM said it would be a 21-day battle. But his battle was with the poor who died of hunger, not of coronavirus,” he said.

In a veiled attack to Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently said that development can not be expected from people producing eight or nine kids for a son. “They produce 8-9 kids. They have no faith on daughters. They had 7-8 daughters before a son. What kind of Bihar they want to make? If this is their ideal, what will happen to Bihar?” Nitish Kumar said without naming the RJD chief.

Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi have nine children.

Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav reacted to the attack and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has six siblings.