Nivesh Mitra: UP’s one-stop redressal window for investors with 98% success rate

The Nivesh Mitra portal of the Uttar Pradesh government, which works as a single window system for application and clearance of projects, has successfully addressed 98 percent of grievances till last week.

It was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at investors’ summit in 2018.

The portal received 18,386 grievances till September 11. Out of this, the government has addressed 17,982 (98 percent) issues successfully.

With an aim to attract investment in Uttar Pradesh and ensure the ease of doing business, the Yogi Adityanath government had conceptualised this portal to address all grievances of investors through this single window system.

The Nivesh Mitra portal offers 146 services across 20 departments.

Till last week, the portal received 2,33,944 applications out of which 32,106 were rejected due to various issues.

Some 7,328 applications were pending at the end of entrepreneurs due to various queries raised by the departments.

In addition to this, 8036 applications are under evaluation.

“We are getting feedback from all across the state about the Nivesh Mitra portal. It has proved to be of great help in addressing grievances of industrialists and issues of investors,” said Pankaj Kumar, national president, Indian Industries Association (IIA), an industry lobby body of the MSME sector.

186 reforms across 20 departments

To fulfil its commitment towards providing a conducive atmosphere to investors, the Uttar Pradesh government has implemented 186 reforms across 20 departments, including labour, environment, land administration and construction permit and inspection, among others.

Among key reforms implemented by the state government are elimination of the requirement of renewal under shop and establishment act, single integrated return under various labour laws and online permission of drug manufacturing licences.

District level ease of doing business ranking

Since May last the state government has started ranking all 75 districts based on three key parameters, including disposal of NOC applications, user feedback and grievance redressal.

In August last, 64 out of 75 districts improved their District Level ease of doing business score.

Due to district level ease of doing business ranking, user satisfaction has gone up to 73 percent and grievances disposal rate has also increased from 72 percent to 75 percent in August last.