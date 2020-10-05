Sections
No assessment till up to 2 to 3 weeks after schools reopen, says education minister

Schools have been asked to follow NCERT’s alternative academic calendar as the session now stands delayed owing to Covid lockdown.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 17:42 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An MCD employee sprays disinfectant inside a classroom after a staffer was tested positive for Covid-19, at a school in Srinagar. (PTI)

As all state government and Union Territories are gearing up for the reopening of the schools in a phased manner after October 15, the education ministry has issued a detailed guideline according to which there will be no assessment till up to two or three weeks after schools reopen. In its latest latest guideline for reopening, the ministry of home affairs has asked the state government to take decision on reopening of the schools fro, October 15. But it will not be mandatory and online classes will go on, the MHA had said.

 

The education ministry has now come up with a detailed plan where schools have been asked to set up various task teams to ensure proper hygiene is maintained.

1. Arrange for thorough cleaning and disinfecting of all areas in school campus and ensure air flow in indoor space.



2. Schools will have to form task teams such as emergency care support, general support team, hygiene inspection team etc. with earmarked responsibilities.

3. Schools may make their own SOPs.

4. Physical distancing to be ensured while planning the seating plan, staggering entry and exit timings.

5. Wearing of mask during the class.

6. Sensitise students, parents, teachers, community members and hostel staff.

7. Plan for academic calendar changes for all classes.

8. Ensure availability of a full-time trained health care attendant/nurse/doctor.

9. Flexible attendance and sick leave policies for both students and staff.

