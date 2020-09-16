Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / ‘No breach on hospital, cops’ end’: MSHRC on Rhea’s visit to morgue to see Sushant

‘No breach on hospital, cops’ end’: MSHRC on Rhea’s visit to morgue to see Sushant

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission had sent a show-cause notice to the hospital and the Mumbai police on August 25 for allowing Rhea Chakraborty and her family members to enter the mortuary when Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem was being conducted.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 16:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rhea Chakraborty at Cooper hospital on June 15. (Varinder Chawla/HT Photo )

There was no breach on part of the Mumbai police or the hospital when Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty visited the mortuary to see Sushant Singh Rajput’s body before the funeral, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) ruled on Wednesday.

The commission’s chairman MA Sayeed was quoted as saying by news agency ANI that it had looked into the matter based on media reports.

MSHRC had sent a show-cause notice to the Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital and the Mumbai police on August 25 for allowing Chakraborty and her family members to enter the mortuary when Rajput’s post-mortem was being conducted.

Panel’s chief MA Sayeed had told a daily that he had asked the legal wing to look into the matter after he saw videos of Chakraborty visiting the mortuary. “We don’t know how and under what circumstances the permission to visit the mortuary was given. It should not have been so,” he was quoted as saying.



Amid uproar on why Chakraborty was allowed access to the morgue, the 28-year-old actor had earlier told the media that she saw Rajput’s body for a few seconds as it was being transferred to the van from the mortuary for his funeral and touched his feet and apologised.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing Rajput’s death on June 14, while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are investigating the money laundering and drug-related angle in the case.

Rajout’s father KK Singh has filed an FIR against Chakraborty for driving his son to suicide.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi Police file over 15,000-page charge sheet in Delhi riots case, name 15 people
Sep 16, 2020 16:59 IST
China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick
Sep 16, 2020 15:19 IST
Monsoon session: Govt to hold crucial meeting with Oppn today
Sep 16, 2020 16:17 IST
Russia partners with Dr Reddy’s for trials, distribution of Sputnik vaccine
Sep 16, 2020 15:54 IST

latest news

‘Great things are coming ahead’: Hardik excited about comeback in IPL
Sep 16, 2020 17:03 IST
Greenhouse gas emissions plummet during lockdown, but for how long?
Sep 16, 2020 17:03 IST
Kedarnath search operation restarts
Sep 16, 2020 17:00 IST
JEECUP Answer Key 2020 released for UPJEE, here’s how to raise objection
Sep 16, 2020 17:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.