No buses to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh from Uttarakhand due to Bharat Bandh

Dehradun district administration and police have appealed to people to not forcefully close shops or other establishments during Bharat Bandh. (HT Photo)

The Uttarakhand Road Transport Union on Tuesday decided to not run buses to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh over safety of passengers during Bharat Bandh hours.

Ashok Chaudhary, state general secretary of Uttarakhand Roadways Employees Union, said that inter-states buses will ply only after 3 pm.

“Looking at the safety of passengers during the Bharat Bandh, we decided to not ply buses to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other plain areas of the state. There is a chance of violence due to the bandh. We are still monitoring the situation and will start the service after the bandh ends,” said Chaudhary.

He added that the buses are likely to leave for different states after 2:30 pm.

“Taxi and private car services were functional in the state but only in the hilly regions. In plain areas like Dehradun, Haridwar, and Udham Singh Nagar there is a chance of violence; so we informed passengers in advance. No one showed up at the bus terminals in the state in the morning hours of Tuesday,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dehradun district administration and police have appealed to people to not forcefully close shops or other establishments during Bharat Bandh.

Dehradun district magistrate Ashish Shrivastava instructed all the additional district magistrates, deputy district magistrates to take concrete steps to maintain peace in their respective areas.

“No one will be allowed to forcibly disrupt any establishment or means of transportation. If someone voluntarily stops operating their establishment or vehicles, it will be their choice. Apart from this, if anyone tries to forcibly disrupt any establishment or vehicle then legal action will be taken against them,” said the district magistrate.