Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / No central data on death, injury to people during Covid-19 lockdown: Govt in Rajya Sabha

No central data on death, injury to people during Covid-19 lockdown: Govt in Rajya Sabha

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy’s written reply in Rajya Sabha came in response to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s question in this regard.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 14:34 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, New Delhi Delhi

The minister also said police and public order are State subjects as per 7th schedule of the Constitution of India. (HT file photo)

The Centre on Wednesday said it has no data on death or injury caused to people in enforcing the countrywide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy’s written reply in Rajya Sabha came in response to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s question in this regard.

“Data pertaining to complaints and cases registered, First Information Report (FIR) regarding harassment, injury, death of individuals in enforcing the Covid-19 lockdown across the country is not maintained centrally,” Reddy said.

The minister also said police and public order are State subjects as per 7th schedule of the Constitution of India. Hence, the actions are taken by the respective State governments, he said. Kharge had asked whether there has been any instance of excessive police measures leading to harassment, injury, death of individuals in enforcing the Covid-19 lockdown across the country and if so, the details.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick
Sep 16, 2020 15:19 IST
Monsoon session: Govt to held crucial meeting with Oppn today
Sep 16, 2020 15:27 IST
MHA denies infiltration along Indo-China border during last six months
Sep 16, 2020 15:01 IST
Parliament monsoon session: Former PM Manmohan Singh, 15 others likely to remain absent
Sep 16, 2020 13:04 IST

latest news

Delhi: Activists’ press conference condemns Umar Khalid’s arrest
Sep 16, 2020 15:28 IST
After early exits in New York, Gauff gets first win on clay
Sep 16, 2020 15:27 IST
Monsoon session: Govt to held crucial meeting with Oppn today
Sep 16, 2020 15:27 IST
Dipika reveals why she couldn’t fulfil a wish for her late mom
Sep 16, 2020 15:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.