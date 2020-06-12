Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / ‘No coercive action against firms for not paying full salary during lockdown’: Supreme Court

‘No coercive action against firms for not paying full salary during lockdown’: Supreme Court

The court was hearing a bunch of petitions filed by several companies, challenging the Ministry of Home Affairs order to pay full salaries to employees during the 54 days of lockdown.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 12:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Supreme Court said that some negotiations have to happen between employers and workers to iron out what has to be done for the salary. (HT Photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday asked states to facilitate settlement between private companies and their employees over wage payment. It also asked for a report to be submitted before labour commissioners.

The court said that no coercive action should be taken against private firms which have failed to pay full wages during the lockdown period.

“We directed no coercive action to be taken against employers.Our earlier orders will continue,” the bench said.

It also asked the Centre to file affidavit within four weeks on legality of March 29 circular that mandated payment of full wages during lockdown.



The court was hearing a bunch of petitions filed by several companies, challenging the Ministry of Home Affairs order to pay full salaries to employees during the 54 days of lockdown.

“Industries and labourers need each other and efforts should be made to resolve dispute over wage payments,” the bench said.

The court had on June 4 observed that some negotiations have to happen between employers and workers to iron out what has to be done for the salary for these 54 days.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Thought if I had turned blind eye to racism: James Anderson
Jun 12, 2020 13:44 IST
1 Indian killed, 4 injured in firing by Nepal police near border with Bihar
Jun 12, 2020 13:43 IST
Covid-19 patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage: SC
Jun 12, 2020 13:46 IST
India definitely not in community transmission stage of Covid-19 spread
Jun 12, 2020 13:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.