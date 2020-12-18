Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘No coercive steps against BJP leaders’: SC notice to Bengal govt, police

‘No coercive steps against BJP leaders’: SC notice to Bengal govt, police

All the cases followed a similar pattern where criminal cases were lodged against most of these petitioners after they left the ruling Trinamool Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 13:44 IST

By Abraham Thomas | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The top court on Friday protected BJP leaders Arjun Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Pawan Singh, Mukul Roy and Saurav Singh from any coercive steps to be taken by the West Bengal Police in FIRs registered against . (PTI PHOTO.)

The Supreme Court on Friday protected BJP leaders Arjun Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Pawan Singh, Mukul Roy and Saurav Singh from any coercive steps to be taken by the West Bengal Police in FIRs registered against them which are pending investigation.

The 3-judge bench headed by Justice SK Kaul issued notice on petitions filed by the senior BJP leaders who claimed that false cases were being foisted on them in order to prevent them from entering the state ahead of assembly elections early next year.

All the cases followed a similar pattern where criminal cases were lodged against most of these petitioners after they left the ruling Trinamool Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

BJP leader Arjun Singh listed 64 criminal cases lodged against him in 2019 which were related to petty offences of breaking public order and causing injury.



The apex court dealt separately with the case of Kabir Bose, who is the BJP spokesperson and who was earlier with TMC. He sought for a report from CISF against an incident where he was arrested as an accused in an attempt to murder case. Bose claimed that he was protected by CISF’s Special Security Group and thus called for the report submitted by CISF, SSG to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Supreme Court directed the report to be placed before it in a sealed cover on the next date of hearing fixed in January.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohtagi appeared for the four BJP leaders including BJP vice president Kailash Vijayvargiya while senior counsel Mahesh Jethmalaani represented Kabir Bose.

Except in Kabir Bose’s petition, in the rest of the matters the bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy, said, “Till the next date of hearing, no coercive steps in any cases should be registered against the petitioners.”

The notice has been sent to the West Bengal government and the West Bengal police.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farm laws have not been introduced overnight, says PM Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
China’s new road cuts travel time to Karakoram Pass, raises red flags in Delhi
by Shishir Gupta
‘No coercive steps against BJP leaders’: SC notice to Bengal govt, police
by Abraham Thomas | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
1st Test, Day 2 Live: Australia post 92/5 at tea after Ashwin’s attack
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Paava Kadhaigal review: A shockingly realistic film on honour killing
by Haricharan Pudipeddi
YouTube faces complaints of lax approach on overseas election misinformation
by Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
SAI approves Sindhu’s request for travelling coach and physio
by Press Trust of India
Shefali says she was typecast: ‘I played mother to Akshay at age of 28-30’
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.