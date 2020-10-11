Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / No communal angle in Adarsh Nagar violence, it was a dispute between families: Police

No communal angle in Adarsh Nagar violence, it was a dispute between families: Police

Three juveniles were among five persons arrested on Saturday after an 18-year old man, who was beaten up by this group over his alleged relationship with a girl, succumbed to his injuries.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 07:31 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, New Delhi

A photo of 18-year-old Rahul Rajput. (HT photo)

The Delhi Police on Saturday issued a clarification over the death of an 18-year-old man, who was beaten up by a group over his alleged relationship with a girl, and succumbed to his injuries.

Delhi Police said this is not a communal matter but a dispute between families.

“Certain sections of print media have tried to give communal overtones to the incident, which is factually incorrect. It is clarified that it’s a matter of dispute between the two families,” Delhi Police said.

Earlier in the day, three juveniles were among five persons arrested on Saturday after an 18-year old man, who was beaten up by this group over his alleged relationship with a girl, succumbed to his injuries.

“The 18-year-old victim, Rahul, was friendly with a girl from Jahangirpuri. Her family objected to their friendship and beat him up. He was admitted to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Delhi in an unconscious condition on Wednesday and later succumbed to his injuries,” Vijayanta Arya, District Commissioner of Police, North West Delhi had said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Mumbai Police summon Republic TV CEO, five others today
Oct 11, 2020 08:06 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 7 million
Oct 11, 2020 05:23 IST
YSRC accuses high court, top court judge of trying to topple its govt
Oct 11, 2020 05:32 IST
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme today
Oct 11, 2020 08:46 IST

latest news

BJP president JP Nadda to address election rally in poll-bound Bihar today
Oct 11, 2020 08:46 IST
Pant or Samson? Pietersen names his pick for next India wicketkeeper
Oct 11, 2020 08:51 IST
Jaan Kumar Sanu’s half-sister Shannon K says she’s never met him
Oct 11, 2020 08:48 IST
Netizens can’t believe this man’s basketball dunking skills. Seen them yet?
Oct 11, 2020 08:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.