Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / No complaint from volunteers given Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin: Ahmedabad doctor

No complaint from volunteers given Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin: Ahmedabad doctor

Dr Parul Bhatt, the medical superintendent of the Sola Civil Hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, said the second dose of Bharat Biotech International Limited’s Covid-19 vaccine will now be given after 28 days.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 15:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People wait during the administration of Covaxin, a government-backed experimental Covid-19 vaccine, during its human trials, at the Gujarat Medical Education & Research Society in Ahmedabad, on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

The five healthy volunteers, who were given a shot of Bharat Biotech International Limited’s Covid-19 vaccine at Sola Civil Hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, have not complained of any health issues so far, a senior doctor said on Friday. During phase 3 clinical trials of Covaxin, the first dose of the shot was given to the five volunteers, including a woman.

Dr Parul Bhatt, the medical superintendent of the hospital, said the second dose will now be given after 28 days. “Volunteers who’ve been vaccinated have yet not complained of any health issues/symptoms. More will be vaccinated today,” Bhatt was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Also read | Phase 3 of Covaxin trials kick off at AIIMS, neurology chief gets first dose

The large-scale phase 3 trials of Covaxin, which is being developed by the Hyderabad-based firm Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), will recruit over 26,000 volunteers from 25 trial sites across the country.



Vaccine candidates have to be tested on animal models first to check their safety and immune response. In humans, a small phase 1 trial is done to check the safety of the compound, while in phase 2, trials are done to see the immune response and the dose at which the vaccine should be administered. Large scale phase 3 trials are done to see how many infections or severe disease the vaccine prevents in a given population.

Also read | Sion, JJ Hospitals in Mumbai get approval to start phase 3 of Covaxin clinical trials

“In the first phase, we have planned to cover 1,000 healthy volunteers. They must be in the age group of 18 to 60 and with no history of coronavirus infection. Anyone who fulfils the criteria can approach us and enrol as a volunteer,” Bhatt had said on Thursday, according to PTI.

She said that doctors at the hospital engaged in the clinical trial exercise will remain in touch with the volunteers over the phone to monitor their health condition after the vaccine is administered. The senior doctor had said that volunteers will be called at the hospital at regular intervals for follow-up procedures and tests, including blood test and oxygen level.

Also read | Covid-19 vaccines: How does the emergency use authorisation work in India?

“This whole exercise will continue for 12 months. We will also give a contact number to the volunteers in case they need any urgent intervention. The hospital will provide necessary treatment in case of any complication,” she added.

Ahmedabad’s Sola Civil Hospital is among 130 centres across the country selected for Covaxin’s phase three trials, HG Koshia, commissioner of the Gujarat Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA), said. Bharat Biotech had last week announced the commencement of the third phase trials, the first candidate in India to reach this stage.

Four vaccine candidates from around the world have announced preliminary reports – trial data from US Pfizer and Moderna and Russian Sputnik V show their vaccines were about 95% effective at preventing Covid-19, while AstraZeneca-Oxford University said its vaccine could be up to 90% effective with a particular half dose first and a full dose later. ZyCovD, which has been developed by Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus, is also in advanced stages of human trials.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE| Protesting farmers enter Delhi through Tikri border
Nov 27, 2020 15:32 IST
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Nov 27, 2020 10:50 IST
Farmers to be allowed into Delhi, says top cop, identifies protest site for them
Nov 27, 2020 15:37 IST
PDP’s youth wing chief sent to NIA custody for alleged links with Hizbul
Nov 27, 2020 15:06 IST

latest news

OPEC+ calls last-minute talks to prepare for oil-cuts decision
Nov 27, 2020 15:37 IST
Sana Khan goes out for car ride with husband Anas Sayied
Nov 27, 2020 15:34 IST
No complaint from volunteers given Covaxin: Ahmedabad doctor
Nov 27, 2020 15:33 IST
Tanuj says he was ‘disappointed’ with ex Akshara for not defending him
Nov 27, 2020 15:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.