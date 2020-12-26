Sections
No confusion over new farm laws in Madhya Pradesh, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The MP chief minister, who is also a member of India’s ruling party, BJP, has managed to garner the support of several local farmers from his state towards the laws.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 12:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday that there was no confusion regarding the new farm laws in the state. He also said that the state government will organise training in all 313 districts of the state to help them understand the laws and learn how to benefit from them.

“Centre’s three farm laws have been implemented in Madhya Pradesh, and there’s no confusion over it. In all 313 blocks of the state, we’ll organise training on these laws, so our farmers can understand them better & learn how to benefit from them,” he said.

Chouhan has been a vocal supporter of the laws for a while now, terming them ‘farmer friendly’. He said that there were people who were trying to spread confusion and were misleading the farmers into believing that the laws were not beneficial for them.

The MP chief minister, who is also a member of India’s ruling party, BJP, has managed to garner the support of several local farmers from his state towards the laws. He stated that the laws would considerably increase farmers’ income and assured that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system was not being discarded.



“Procurements (of farm produce) will continue at MSP... there is no question of ending this mechanism. Mandis (agri markets) will also continue to function as usual,” he said.

Agitations by farmers against the Centre’s contentious around the national capital Delhi have been going on for a month now with protestors, gathering by the thousands, and blocking off highways. Their demand is a complete rollback of the laws and they have refused to accept anything less so far.

The laws were passed in both houses of Parliament in September via voice vote.

