‘No Corona, Corona No’: This is Ramdas Athawale’s slogan for Covid-19 UK variant

The minister who tested positive for Covid-19 in October said his ‘Go Corona, Corona Go’ slogan has been successful as Corona is going.

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 19:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said that his earlier slogan “Go Corona, Corona Go” has been successful as the Covid-19 situation is improving in the country. Hence, he has come up with a new slogan “No Corona, Corona No”, which is for the new variant of the infection detected in the UK first, and then in several other places. The news strain is believed to be more contagious and capable of infecting young people as well.

“Earlier I gave the slogan ‘Go Corona, Corona Go’ and now corona is going. For the new coronavirus strain, I give the slogan of ‘No Corona, Corona No’,” the minister told ANI.

 

The earlier slogan was coined by Athawale in February when the infection just started to surface in India. He started the slogan as he took part at a prayer meet at Mumbai’s Gateway of India. He chanted the slogan ion March 5, when several Indians, inspired by PM Modi, switched off the lights and lit candles, diyas etc.

Meanwhile, the minister has claimed that his earlier slogan became world famous. “I gave the slogan in February, when the Covid-19 situation was not as bad in India. At that time people were saying, will this make corona go away? Now we are seeing this slogan all across the world,” he had said in April.

In October, however, he tested positive for Covid-19.

