No Covid-19 pass required for inter-district travel in Rajasthan

Police personnel enquiring from the migrants as they arrive to board a special train to go to their native place in Bihar from Ajmer during the Covid-19 lockdown on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

People in Rajasthan will not need a pass to travel from one district to another in the state between 7am to 7pm, except for areas under curfew, the government said in the new guidelines issued on Monday.

Under the new guidelines, no pass will be required for movement for inter-district and for permissible activities within the districts.

The district collector will issue a pass for travel to other states through bus or train and for areas under curfew. For those coming to Rajasthan from other states, the pass issued by the respective state will be valid.

If that state asks for no objection certificate (NOC) from authorities in Rajasthan, the concerned district collector will be able to issue NOC. The 14-day quarantine will be mandatory for people coming to Rajasthan from other states.

For people going to other states on their own vehicle, the passes will be issued by district collectors, superintendents of police, sub-divisional officers, deputy superintendents of police, tehsildars, regional transport officers and station house officers.

Similarly, the district industry officers, superintendents engineer mining and other district level officers of RIICO can issue the pass for department related activities.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot held a day-long video conference with members of Parliament (MPs) and legislators on Sunday and took feedback and suggestions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Majority of MPs and MLAs welcomed the chief minister’s initiative to bring stranded workers and migrants to their homes. They said the decision has helped workers who had been suffering.

They suggested arranging additional trains and buses to make this movement smooth. Other suggestions were made to simplify the pass process, arranging institutional quarantines for people coming from other places in the village school or panchayat buildings and adding the names of new labourers to the MGNREGA lists.

The elected representatives also demanded improvement in the crop procurement process in agricultural markets, availability of fertilizer and seeds, the supply of drinking water in rural areas during summer season and strengthening of the fodder-water system in cow shelters.

Over the demand of MPs and MLAs to remove the farmers’ welfare fee on purchases in agricultural markets, Gehlot said this duty has not been imposed just on traders. He assured everyone that the state government would not let this burden fall on the farmer at any cost.

Assembly Speaker Dr CP Joshi, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, leader of opposition Gulabchand Kataria, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore and former Union minister PP Chaudhary were also present in the meeting.