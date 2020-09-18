‘No data govt’: Congress’ Adhir, DMK’s Maran ask Centre to address economic woes

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday trained guns at the government for not keeping data on migrant deaths during the Lok Sabha proceedings.

The leader of opposition of the Congress party, according to ANI, said, “Govt told the Parliament that it didn’t maintain any data on deaths of migrant workers who were trying to reach their homes after lockdown. Reports say over 1,000 died. When we ask questions on jobs, the government says it doesn’t have data. This is a ‘no data govt’”

The fifth day of the monsoon session saw huge ruckus as debate continued over the effects of lockdown, economic impact of Covid-19 on migrant workers, salaried professionals and job losses due to the pandemic’s economic impact.

Earlier on Monday, the first day of this monsoon session, the labour ministry in response to a question on how the lockdown affected migrant workers said that it does not have any data regarding the number of deaths among the migrant workers as they tried to reach their native places at the onset of the lockdown.

“In order to mitigate the financial crisis of the migrant workers and protect them against the economic disruptions due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown, the Central Government has taken numerous measures to provide them financial assistance, food packages ration and other benefits,” the labour ministry said.

Chowdhury further continued his attack on the Centre when he raised the issue of job losses. He said, “More than 2 crores salaried employees have lost their job. 14 lakh workers have no work now. How can we expect growth in such a scenario.”

DMK MP and former union minister Dayanidhi Maran also urged the government to take into consideration suggestions from opposition leaders and industry representatives regarding the economic recovery post Covid-19.

Maran urged the finance minister to release information about the current economic crisis. He said, “I urge the government and especially the Finance Minister to release a white paper on existing economic crisis & to adopt a consultative approach with the opposition parties, state govts & industry representatives to boost confidence in the economy.”