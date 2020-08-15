Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / No dearth of medicines and PPE kits in Tripura, CM Biplab Deb on I-Day

No dearth of medicines and PPE kits in Tripura, CM Biplab Deb on I-Day

Unfurling the national flag at the Assam Rifles Parade Ground here on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, he lauded Covid-19 warriors for their services.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 15:55 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Agartala

The chief minister said the government has arranged for 2,129 beds for treatment of coronavirus patients and a medical college will be set up in Ambassa, the headquarters of Dhalai district. (Twitter/@BjpBiplab)

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Saturday that there is no shortage of medicines and personal protective equipment (PPE), amid the surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

Unfurling the national flag at the Assam Rifles Parade Ground here on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, he lauded Covid-19 warriors for their services.

“Independence Day is being celebrated in the country in an unusual situation due to the coronavirus pandemic. The government is taking all measures to contain the spread of the disease. There is no dearth of medicine and PPE kits in the state,” Deb said.

He inspected the guard of honour of various contingents of the security forces and presented medals to the police personnel for their distinguished services. Only a few ministers and government officials were present on the occasion.



The chief minister said the government has arranged for 2,129 beds for treatment of coronavirus patients and a medical college will be set up in Ambassa, the headquarters of Dhalai district.

 

The total number of coronavirus patients in the state rose to 6,952 with 164 new cases reported on Saturday, while the toll climbed to 50 as four more persons succumbed to the disease, a health department official said.

Deb said the government is working to bring the entire state under the broadband network connection.

The Centre has allocated Rs 3,193 crore for the 15-km long Agartala-Akhaura rail link project and the work for it is progressing well, he said, adding that a survey for an alternative railway line from Belonia in South Tripura district to Dharmanagar in North Tripura has been started.

Tripura will emerge as a logistic hub in the north-east region as vessels will start ferrying goods soon through the India-Bangladesh protocol route on the Gomati river, he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

I-Day and Covid-19: Readathon, lit meets to lift spirits this year
Aug 15, 2020 16:57 IST
SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on life support
Aug 15, 2020 16:55 IST
Google India’s rendition of national anthem celebrates nation’s diversity
Aug 15, 2020 16:56 IST
US formalises F-16 jet sale to Taiwan with China tensions high
Aug 15, 2020 16:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.