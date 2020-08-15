No dearth of medicines and PPE kits in Tripura, CM Biplab Deb on I-Day

The chief minister said the government has arranged for 2,129 beds for treatment of coronavirus patients and a medical college will be set up in Ambassa, the headquarters of Dhalai district. (Twitter/@BjpBiplab)

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Saturday that there is no shortage of medicines and personal protective equipment (PPE), amid the surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

Unfurling the national flag at the Assam Rifles Parade Ground here on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, he lauded Covid-19 warriors for their services.

“Independence Day is being celebrated in the country in an unusual situation due to the coronavirus pandemic. The government is taking all measures to contain the spread of the disease. There is no dearth of medicine and PPE kits in the state,” Deb said.

He inspected the guard of honour of various contingents of the security forces and presented medals to the police personnel for their distinguished services. Only a few ministers and government officials were present on the occasion.

The chief minister said the government has arranged for 2,129 beds for treatment of coronavirus patients and a medical college will be set up in Ambassa, the headquarters of Dhalai district.

The total number of coronavirus patients in the state rose to 6,952 with 164 new cases reported on Saturday, while the toll climbed to 50 as four more persons succumbed to the disease, a health department official said.

Deb said the government is working to bring the entire state under the broadband network connection.

The Centre has allocated Rs 3,193 crore for the 15-km long Agartala-Akhaura rail link project and the work for it is progressing well, he said, adding that a survey for an alternative railway line from Belonia in South Tripura district to Dharmanagar in North Tripura has been started.

Tripura will emerge as a logistic hub in the north-east region as vessels will start ferrying goods soon through the India-Bangladesh protocol route on the Gomati river, he added.