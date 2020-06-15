Sections
No Delhi lockdown is being planned, says CM Arvind Kejriwal amid rise in Covid-19 cases

Earlier this month, what the Centre has christened as the Unlock 1, places of worship, shopping malls and restaurants were allowed to open under new guidelines.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 14:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The first nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 to stem the spread of the disease and since then it has been done four times. Presently, the lockdown is only in containment zones till June 30. (Photo Raj K Raj)

No reimposition of lockdown is being planned in Delhi , tweeted chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, quelling rumours of a possible shutdown amid a sharp rise in the coronavirus cases in the national capital.

The first nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 to stem the spread of the disease and since then it has been extended four times. Presently, the lockdown is only in containment zones till June 30.

“Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi in being planned. There are no such plans,” said CM Kejriwal.

On Friday, Maharashtra, severely dented by the raging coronavirus crisis, quashed speculations about a fresh lockdown following a spike in infections in the state with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray clarifying that no such decision has been made.



He appealed to the people to strictly follow existing Covid-19-related restrictions to keep the spread of the coronavirus in check.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet chief ministers over the course of next two days to discuss the way forward and how best to deal with the situation at hand.

