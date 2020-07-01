Sections
‘No difference of opinion with AYUSH Ministry’: Patanjali issues statement

Patanjali claims that the AYUSH ministry has categorically agreed that “Patanjali Research Foundation has appropriately worked on Covid-19 management”.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 13:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Yoga guru Ramdev addresses the media during the launch of 'Coronil' and 'Swasari' - ayurvedic medicines claimed by Patanjali to cure coronavirus disease in Haridwar. (PTI)

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., on Wednesday, issued a statement saying that all documents related to the Covid-19 clinical trial have been shared with the AYUSH Ministry and that there exists “no difference of opinions between the ministry and Patanjali.

In the statement, Patanjali said that Covid-19 patients group that received its medicines, showed 67% recovery in 3 days and 100% recovery in 7 days of treatment. “That is, all 45 patients became Covid-19 negative,” the statement read.

Patanjali claims that the ministry has categorically agreed that “Patanjali Research Foundation has appropriately worked on Covid-19 management”.

As per the statement, Patanjali says it is allowed by the Ministry to “manufacture and distribute its Divya Coronil Tablets, Divya SwasarVati and Divya AnuTaila across India”.



This comes a day after Acharya Balkrishna, the chief executive officer of Patanjali clarified that the company never claimed that its newly-tested medicines would treat Covid-19.

“We cited Coronil as ayurvedic medicine for immunity boosting, fever, cough and allergic problems,” Balkrishna said, adding, “Only results of clinical trial based curing of positive patients were claimed by us”.

