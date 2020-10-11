No fairs, rides during festivals till Oct 31: DDMA issues fresh SOP for festivals

Passengers wearing protective face masks stand in a queue on a platform to get tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a railway station in New Delhi in this file photo. (Reuters Photo )

Authorities said on Sunday fairs, food stalls, rides, rallies, exhibitions and processions will not be allowed during festivals in Delhi till October 31 as they issued detailed guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi chief secretary and chairperson of Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s (DDMA’s) state executive committee Vijay Dev said all event organisers will have to obtain requisite permission from concerned district magistrates for organising the events other than obtaining permission from other authorities.

“In case of any violation of SOPs and guidelines, the permission granted for conducting such programme or event will be withdrawn immediately for subsequent days,” it said. “Each such permission (which is applied to District Magistrate) shall be jointly granted by District Magistrate and District DCP on the basis of the joint inspection report of area Executive Magistrate, area SHO and Licensing Inspector of Municipal Corporation which shall clearly certify that the festival/celebration site is suitable for the conduct of the event and meets all the stipulations laid down in this order and the standard operating procedure,” Dev said in his order.

Also read | Delhi reports 29 new Covid-19 deaths, lowest in over 2 weeks

Restriction on gatherings and large congregations imposed by DDMA on September 30 will now be withdrawn to the extent of allowing gatherings and congregations for the celebration of upcoming festivals till October 31 only, said the order.

According to the order, concerned district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police (DCP) will appoint an officer of suitable seniority as nodal officer for each site and venue of Ramleela, Durga Puja pandal etc. These nodal officers will be responsible to ensure strict compliance of the order and the health ministry’s SOPs, as well as other guidelines, issued by the Centre, Delhi government and the DDMA.

Also read | Covid-19 can assume dangerous shape if norms are flouted during festivals: Harsh Vardhan

It said the capacity of each event site will be decided on the basis of the area and social distancing norms laid down in the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) order issued on September 30. A maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed in closed spaces, with a ceiling of 200 persons, it said. In open spaces, it will be done keeping the size of the ground or space in view and with the strict observance of social distancing norms.

The seating capacity for each site must be determined strictly according to the norms mandated for ensuring social distancing and observance of Covid-19-appropriate behaviour and this capacity shall be certified by the district magistrate and district DCP, said the order. It added that event organisers will ensure separate entry and exit at each event site, ground or venue which will be strictly regulated and only people with face mask will be allowed.

Database of all event sites permitted in the district must be maintained by the district magistrate and a consolidated database of all such event sites will be maintained by the divisional commissioner of the Delhi government, said the order.

Every organiser or organising committee will be responsible for conducting videography of the event or programme from start to end on a daily basis. A soft copy of the unedited video recording in pen-drive and a certificate, certifying that no violation of the SOPs, guidelines took place, will be submitted to nodal officers of respective event sites, within three hours of closing of the event or programme of each day, it said.

District magistrates will also make arrangement for sample videography of the permitted event sites to ensure adherence to social distancing and other relevant norms. A certificate, jointly signed by the district magistrate and district DCP will be submitted to the chief secretary every day about the status of compliance of SOPs, guidelines by all the event organisers in the district.

At the event sites, related to festivities, no person will be allowed in standing or squatting position. Only seating on chairs with social distancing norms will be allowed, it said. Suitable arrangements will be made for an adequate number of temporary toilets and other public facilities like electricity, water, sanitizers and thermal screeners at each site venue.

If any violation of the DDMA order is noticed, event organisers and those responsible will be punished as per the provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005, and notification of Delhi government’s health department dated June 13, besides initiation of legal action under section 188 of IPC and other provisions of the relevant law, added the order.

The chief secretary has directed all authorities, field functionaries to ensure strict compliance of the health ministry SOP, as well as additional measures, suggested on the basis of local assessment for effective management of COVID-19 in Delhi, till August 31.

(With agency inputs)