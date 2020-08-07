Sections
Home / India News / ‘No fire reported’: Airline after plane splits into 2 upon Kerala landing

‘No fire reported’: Airline after plane splits into 2 upon Kerala landing

There were 191 passengers on board. A pilot has been reported killed, while passengers are being taken to hospital.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 21:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An Air India Express flight overshot the runway in Kerala’s Kozhikode at around 7:40 pm this evening, splitting into two but it reported catching no fire at the time of landing, said the airline in a statement.

The landing took place amid very heavy rainfall in the area. There were 191 passengers on board. A pilot has been reported killed, tweeted former union minister KJ Alphons.

There is no official word on the casualties, however a number of people have been injured, reports said.

The first images from the accident site showed the aircraft split into two pieces with debris strewn all around it.



Here is the complete statement of the airline:

“Air India Express flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai to Calicut overshot runway at Kozhikode at 1941 hrs tonight. No fire reported at the time of landing.

There are 174 passengers, 10 Infants , 2 Pilots and 5 cabin Crew on board the aircraft.

As per the initial reports rescue operations are on and Passengers are being taken to hospital for medical care.

We will soon share the update in this regard.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Meeting between two families to arrange marriage ends in a murder
Aug 07, 2020 23:03 IST
Ludhiana: PSOs look for alternatives as pandemic deprives them of income
Aug 07, 2020 22:56 IST
Only 50% students pay annual fees at Delhi’s tech varsity by deadline
Aug 07, 2020 22:55 IST
Delhi riots: Bail plea dismissed in murder of 85-year old woman
Aug 07, 2020 22:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.